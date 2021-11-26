agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.
AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
In other news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899.
Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $22.13 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
