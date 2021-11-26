Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

AEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,114. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

