Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $1.09 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $289,125.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,067.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.88 or 0.07447867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00358526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.88 or 0.01024413 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00085450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00409045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.81 or 0.00463877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005764 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

