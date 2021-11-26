Aion Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $122.70 million and $329.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,504.56 or 0.98406508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.33 or 0.00342704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00492235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00175164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,663,662 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

