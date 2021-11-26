Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 67800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.