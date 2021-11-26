Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Down 9.1%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 20,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 664,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.