Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB traded down $9.04 on Friday, reaching $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,640. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

