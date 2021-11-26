Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.57 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth $3,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 110.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.