Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

AIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

