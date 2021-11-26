Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $244.33 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

