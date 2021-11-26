Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.11

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 49425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

AKBTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

