Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $103.11 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

