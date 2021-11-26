Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.91 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

