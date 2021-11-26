Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.50

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 49449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 115,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.