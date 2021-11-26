Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $274.48 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $130.76 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

