Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.37 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $281.23 million and $53.37 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

