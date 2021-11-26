Algorand Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003082 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $10.60 billion and approximately $559.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00203914 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00748320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,724,167,738 coins and its circulating supply is 6,265,369,163 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

