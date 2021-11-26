Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $39.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.66 billion and the highest is $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $135.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.86 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

BABA opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

