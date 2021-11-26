Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.37 Billion

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $39.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.66 billion and the highest is $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $135.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.86 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

BABA opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.