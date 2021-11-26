Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

