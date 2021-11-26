Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 104,935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

