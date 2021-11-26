ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.99 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

