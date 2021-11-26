AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.76

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $176.29 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.