Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

