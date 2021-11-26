Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 308,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

AMOT opened at $40.04 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

