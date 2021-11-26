AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $238,584.38

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $238,584.38 and $411.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

