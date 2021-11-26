ALLY Price Down 15.2% This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $22,120.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

