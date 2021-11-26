Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.22 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $389.99 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055991 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003451 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009602 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.