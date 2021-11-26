Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 9.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.31. 2,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $825.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

