Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) traded down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.31. 2,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $825.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

