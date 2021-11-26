Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $3,060,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

