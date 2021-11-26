Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ARTL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.19). 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 117.29 and a quick ratio of 82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.58.
About Alpha Real Trust
