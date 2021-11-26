Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARTL traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.19). 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798. Alpha Real Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 117.29 and a quick ratio of 82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.58.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

