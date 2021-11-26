Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.30. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 1,257.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

