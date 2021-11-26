Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $37.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,896.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,860.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2,706.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

