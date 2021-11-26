Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $37.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,896.57. 5,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,860.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,706.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.