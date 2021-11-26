Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,899.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,860.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2,706.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

