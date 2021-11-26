Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Berkshire Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $4,678,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,851.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,670.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

