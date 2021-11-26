Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $66.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,855.47. 45,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,851.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,670.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

