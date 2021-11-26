Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.