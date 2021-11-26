Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.78

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 28110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

