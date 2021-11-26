Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Trading Down 21.2%

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD)’s stock price fell 21.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. 382,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 178,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

