Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.