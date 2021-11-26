Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $44.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

