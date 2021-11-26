Ambire AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $96.04 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $96.04 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,087,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,645,459 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

