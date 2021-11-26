AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,731,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,206,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

