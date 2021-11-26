AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in AMERCO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 8,825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $731.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $709.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.33. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $407.42 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.