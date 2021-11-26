American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($3.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 84,177,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,000,063. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

