American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,388 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 123,930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 692,382 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 263.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 894,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 648,245 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.