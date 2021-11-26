American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.82 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

