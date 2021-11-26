American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.10.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE AMH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
