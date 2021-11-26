American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.