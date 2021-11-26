American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 4.8%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 9,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,604,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Well by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

